Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.84

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 2098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after acquiring an additional 117,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 714,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 89,080 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

