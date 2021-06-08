Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.94

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 116263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABEV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

