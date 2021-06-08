GP Brinson Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

GP Brinson Investments LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund accounts for approximately 0.3% of GP Brinson Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 133,123 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,303,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,698. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

