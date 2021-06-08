Cim LLC Increases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET traded up $3.00 on Tuesday, reaching $355.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,852. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $352.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ANET. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.53.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total value of $126,793.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,302 shares of company stock worth $27,149,957 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

