Cim LLC Purchases 7 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in NVR by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 38 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in NVR by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NVR by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

NVR stock traded up $22.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4,830.67. 14 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,052. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,050.00 and a 1 year high of $5,308.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,880.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $44.96 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

