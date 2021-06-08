Cim LLC Raises Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Cim LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $112,050,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,505,000 after purchasing an additional 948,514 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,489.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 410,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 384,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $14,373,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 431.4% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 364,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after purchasing an additional 295,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

NYSE BRO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.51. 289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

