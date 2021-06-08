Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 35,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Amgen by 6.7% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 18,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Amgen by 10.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 59.7% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $237.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.77. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $136.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.81.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

