Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 232,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,016,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 54,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 61,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 128,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.