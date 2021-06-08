Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 304,790 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,790 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Otis Worldwide worth $25,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.5% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 888,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,825,000 after buying an additional 357,129 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 859.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 492,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,689,000 after purchasing an additional 440,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $80.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.15. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion and a PE ratio of 32.90.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

