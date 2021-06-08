Critical Comparison: First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) versus United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) and First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.5% of United Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of First Busey shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of United Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of First Busey shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

United Bankshares has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Busey has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Bankshares and First Busey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares 28.83% 8.32% 1.35% First Busey 28.12% 10.45% 1.23%

Dividends

United Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Busey pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. United Bankshares pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Busey pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Busey has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for United Bankshares and First Busey, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bankshares 0 4 1 0 2.20 First Busey 0 1 1 0 2.50

United Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $34.33, indicating a potential downside of 11.31%. First Busey has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.06%. Given First Busey’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Busey is more favorable than United Bankshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Bankshares and First Busey’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares $1.15 billion 4.34 $289.02 million $2.40 16.13 First Busey $444.86 million 3.24 $100.34 million $1.98 13.43

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Busey. First Busey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Bankshares beats First Busey on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans and leases; construction and real estate loans; personal, credit card, commercial, and floor plan loans; and credit card and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides credit cards; safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services; investment and security services; services to correspondent banks, including buying and selling federal funds; automated teller machine services; and internet and telephone banking services. Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, and brokerage services. As of January 28, 2021, the company operated 230 offices in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Washington, D.C. United Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. It offers customary types of demand and savings deposits; and commercial, agricultural, real estate construction, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company also provides money transfer, safe deposit, IRA, and other fiduciary services through banking center, ATM and technology-based networks. In addition, it offers investment management, trust, estate advisory, and financial planning services, as well as business succession and employee retirement planning services; investment strategy consulting and fiduciary services; and security brokerage services. Further, the company provides asset and investment management; professional farm management; and commercial depository services, such as cash management services. Additionally, it offers payment processing solutions, such as walk-in payment processing for payments delivered by customers to retail pay agents; online bill payment solutions for payments made by customers on a billing company's website; customer service payments for payments accepted over the telephone; mobile bill pay; direct debit services; electronic concentration of payments delivered by the automated clearing house network; money management software and credit card networks; and lockbox remittance processing of payments delivered by mail. The company has 53 banking centers in Illinois; 10 in Missouri; 4 in southwest Florida; and 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

