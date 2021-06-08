4,981 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,981 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 536.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,154,000 after buying an additional 4,473,671 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after buying an additional 3,523,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.71, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.23.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

