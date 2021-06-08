Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNDNF shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SEB Equities cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

LNDNF stock remained flat at $$35.47 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233. Lundin Energy AB has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.69.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

