Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.
GE stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $121.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.06.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.
In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.
