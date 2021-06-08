The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) & The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Head to Head Analysis

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) and The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The Duckhorn Portfolio and The Coca-Cola, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Duckhorn Portfolio 0 2 7 0 2.78 The Coca-Cola 0 3 8 0 2.73

The Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.19%. The Coca-Cola has a consensus target price of $58.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.67%. Given The Coca-Cola’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Coca-Cola is more favorable than The Duckhorn Portfolio.

Profitability

This table compares The Duckhorn Portfolio and The Coca-Cola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Duckhorn Portfolio N/A N/A N/A The Coca-Cola 21.59% 41.48% 9.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of The Duckhorn Portfolio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of The Coca-Cola shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of The Coca-Cola shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Duckhorn Portfolio and The Coca-Cola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Duckhorn Portfolio $270.65 million 8.98 $32.38 million N/A N/A The Coca-Cola $33.01 billion 7.30 $7.75 billion $1.95 28.66

The Coca-Cola has higher revenue and earnings than The Duckhorn Portfolio.

Summary

The Coca-Cola beats The Duckhorn Portfolio on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally. It also serves individual consumers through club membership, the company's website, and tasting rooms located in Napa Valley, California; Anderson Valley, California; Sebastopol, California; Hollister, California; and Walla Walla, Washington. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Saint Helena, California.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores. The company sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Fresca, Schweppes, Sprite, Thums Up, Aquarius, Ciel, Dasani, glacÃ©au smartwater, glacÃ©au vitaminwater, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, Powerade, Topo Chico, AdeS, Del Valle, fairlife, innocent, Minute Maid, Minute Maid Pulpy, Simply, Ayataka, Costa, dogadan, FUZE TEA, Georgia, Gold Peak, HONEST TEA, and Kochakaden brands. It operates through a network of independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers, as well as through bottling and distribution operators. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

