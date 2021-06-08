Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 184 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,829,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 2.4% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in The Clorox by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.94.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $178.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $175.55 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

