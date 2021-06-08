Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Acquires New Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Cooper Tire & Rubber makes up approximately 1.0% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTB. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of CTB stock remained flat at $$60.17 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.44. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $60.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.00%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

