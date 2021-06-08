Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Buys 5,000 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for 3.9% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,200,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 374.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after purchasing an additional 739,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WLTW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.57.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,665. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

