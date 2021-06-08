Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Invests $198,000 in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $900,000.

OTCMKTS:FOREU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 24,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,475. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

