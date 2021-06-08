Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Invests $794,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,984 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,375 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,621,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,514,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,776,000.

Shares of SLV stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.70. 1,121,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,260,848. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

