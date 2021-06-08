Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.88 million-223.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.13 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Shares of Dada Nexus stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,326. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 29.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.