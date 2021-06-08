Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.150-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.15-4.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 54,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,092. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $221,991,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.