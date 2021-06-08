Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.150-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.15-4.50 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 54,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,092. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $221,991,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
