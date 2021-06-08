Cim LLC Has $8.81 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cim LLC trimmed its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,392 shares during the period. Cerner accounts for 1.6% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,625,000 after purchasing an additional 40,430 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cerner by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,734,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,155,000 after buying an additional 52,596 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.16. 37,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,699. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

