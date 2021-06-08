Cim LLC Boosts Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 585.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,845 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,348 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 823.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,294 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 66,249 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth $2,453,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at $4,145,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,483 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,482,000 after buying an additional 130,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

InMode stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.48. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $93.91.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

