Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC reduced its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 100.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, reaching $215.81. 762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,323. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.71. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $130.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Grupo Santander started coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

