Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives $82.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.12. 135,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,054,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $171.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.22. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.