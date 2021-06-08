Boston Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of 3M by 2,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of 3M by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,342,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,689,000 after buying an additional 53,006 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 245,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,972,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $203.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

