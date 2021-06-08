Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $516,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.93 and a twelve month high of $123.17.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

