WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $863,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 158.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after buying an additional 49,757 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after buying an additional 107,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,551,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $151.99 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $98.06 and a 12-month high of $152.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

