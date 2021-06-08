Fund Evaluation Group LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.1% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.21. 6,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,868. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

