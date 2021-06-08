Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $6.65 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.2% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 142.5% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 652.7% during the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 63,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 54,869 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.8% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.25. The company had a trading volume of 48,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,616,519. The stock has a market cap of $333.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $113.76 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.