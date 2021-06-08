Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Takes $80,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Stryker by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 145,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,774,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 53,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.18.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK stock opened at $249.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.14. The firm has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

