Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 104,829 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,955 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 104,829 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Netflix by 38.3% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

Netflix stock opened at $494.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $513.69. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.50 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

