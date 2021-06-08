Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208,393 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $31,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.61.

NYSE WFC opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $194.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

