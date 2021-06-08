Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 83,859 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,859 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after buying an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 230,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.84. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

