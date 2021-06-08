Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $129.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust traded as high as $121.30 and last traded at $121.30, with a volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.72.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,939,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,313,000 after purchasing an additional 324,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,803,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.81%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

