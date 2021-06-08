JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$35.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.20.

Shares of SU stock traded down C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$30.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,947,996. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$27.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The company has a market cap of C$45.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,686.67. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$31.07.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.5906414 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

