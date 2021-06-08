JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$35.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.20.
Shares of SU stock traded down C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$30.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,947,996. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$27.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The company has a market cap of C$45.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,686.67. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$31.07.
In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
