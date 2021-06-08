G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.15%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.93. 953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.98. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on GIII shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

