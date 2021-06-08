Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $46.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.27.

HXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Hexcel alerts:

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,961,000 after purchasing an additional 352,484 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 77.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,689 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,960,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,814,000 after purchasing an additional 244,739 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $169,027,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Hexcel by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,068,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,839,000 after acquiring an additional 295,785 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HXL stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.94. 714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,272. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.45 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. Hexcel’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.