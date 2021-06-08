SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on SSPPF. Peel Hunt upgraded SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SSP Group stock remained flat at $$4.27 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.73. SSP Group has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

