CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.830-2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-2.870 EPS.

NYSE:CMS traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.96. 52,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,747. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.88.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

