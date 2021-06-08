Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 814,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,695 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.49% of Zovio worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zovio during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Zovio in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Zovio by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 23,761 shares in the last quarter. 50.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zovio in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of ZVO stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. 236,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,987. The company has a market cap of $88.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.19. Zovio Inc has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.34.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. Zovio had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zovio Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zovio Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

