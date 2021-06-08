Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,952 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,485 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,177,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,183,000 after purchasing an additional 364,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in F.N.B. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $42,468,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

FNB traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $13.12. 3,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,685. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

FNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

