Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 522 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $104,795,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $52,215,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after acquiring an additional 507,290 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $31,324,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after acquiring an additional 321,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $200,785.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,330.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,851,569. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $92.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.26. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $101.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

