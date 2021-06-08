Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.27.

Spotify Technology stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.31. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $177.21 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Spotify Technology by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,406,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

