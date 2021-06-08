Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Purchased by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,241 shares during the period. Global Medical REIT accounts for 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.96% of Global Medical REIT worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $2,046,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE GMRE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,117. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $926.50 million, a PE ratio of -88.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

