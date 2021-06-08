Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys 144,132 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,132 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 4.90% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGS. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 110,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.12. 44,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,475. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $151.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.60 and a beta of 2.12.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter.

Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

