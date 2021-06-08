Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 30,656 Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,656 shares during the period. CAI International makes up approximately 2.1% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.41% of CAI International worth $11,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in CAI International by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CAI International by 768.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CAI International by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE CAI traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 164,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,217. CAI International, Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.17.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 20.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. CAI International’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

