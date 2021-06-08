The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.00.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $177.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.61. The firm has a market cap of $322.25 billion, a PE ratio of -70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

