Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires 229,109 Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 826,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,109 shares during the period. Great Ajax comprises approximately 1.7% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after buying an additional 60,359 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE AJX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,166. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $293.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

