Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 377,379 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Smith Micro Software were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMSI shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

NASDAQ:SMSI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 466,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,841. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $284.09 million, a P/E ratio of -177.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Equities analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

